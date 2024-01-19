Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BIR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.10.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 9.1 %

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$5.22 on Tuesday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.95 and a twelve month high of C$9.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of C$177.13 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6748058 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

