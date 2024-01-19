Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Up 0.5 %

BGI opened at $4.06 on Monday. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Birks Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Birks Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.