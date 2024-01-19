BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 41,792 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 14.89 per share, with a total value of 622,282.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,164,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 255,577,350.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,207 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.10 per share, with a total value of 290,025.70.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 72,085 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.17 per share, with a total value of 1,093,529.45.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 146,904 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.67 per share, with a total value of 2,155,081.68.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 110,402 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.58 per share, with a total value of 1,609,661.16.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 84,489 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.51 per share, with a total value of 1,225,935.39.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 159,907 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.42 per share, with a total value of 2,305,858.94.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 188,795 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.20 per share, with a total value of 2,680,889.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 152,960 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.19 per share, with a total value of 2,170,502.40.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 220,605 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.15 per share, with a total value of 3,121,560.75.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 167,764 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.11 per share, with a total value of 2,367,150.04.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 14.91 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 12.93 and a fifty-two week high of 17.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 14.80.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

