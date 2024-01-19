BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 43,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 79,476 shares.The stock last traded at $11.26 and had previously closed at $11.31.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 278,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,546 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 312,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 137,028 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 796,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 439,949 shares during the period. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

