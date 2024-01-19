BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 43,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 79,476 shares.The stock last traded at $11.26 and had previously closed at $11.31.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
