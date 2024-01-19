BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.61

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.61 and last traded at $52.48, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth about $247,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

