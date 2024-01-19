Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Raised by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 1.5% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $16,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $464,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 124,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15.9% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 914.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.47. 1,062,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.75.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

