Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 767,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,632,260 shares.The stock last traded at $20.51 and had previously closed at $20.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.54%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $50,457.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

