BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Datadog from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.03.

Datadog Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $126.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,057.58, a P/E/G ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $128.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,449.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,449.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $12,235,611.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,069,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 701,983 shares of company stock valued at $82,194,265. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Recommended Stories

