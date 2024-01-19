BNB Price Tops $311.90 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $46.64 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $311.90 or 0.00763165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,548,978 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,549,039.6053321. The last known price of BNB is 311.79481077 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2023 active market(s) with $1,149,362,563.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

