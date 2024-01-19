Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 354,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Bolloré Price Performance
Bolloré stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. Bolloré has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Bolloré Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bolloré
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.