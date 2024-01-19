Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 354,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Bolloré Price Performance

Bolloré stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. Bolloré has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

