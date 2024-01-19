Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Booking by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Booking by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,528.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,344.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,114.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,268.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3,580.62. The company has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

