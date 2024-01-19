Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $3,610.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,555.62.

Get Booking alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,528.81 on Friday. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,268.36 and a 52-week high of $3,580.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,344.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,114.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 149.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.