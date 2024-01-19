Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Earns Hold Rating from Williams Trading

Williams Trading restated their hold rating on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOOT. B. Riley started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.