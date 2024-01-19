Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BSX. Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.73.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 288,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,015 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 8,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

