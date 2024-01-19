Boston Scientific’s (BSX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.73.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $61.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after purchasing an additional 451,029 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,782 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 318,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.