Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading Down 6%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) traded down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.55. 464,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,419,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.
Bowlero Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.44.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bowlero had a return on equity of 134.05% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $227.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero
Bowlero Company Profile
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
