Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading Down 6%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) traded down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.55. 464,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,419,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Bowlero Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bowlero had a return on equity of 134.05% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $227.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

Bowlero Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bowlero by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

