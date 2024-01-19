Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Phillip M. Fernandez Sells 1,500 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $589,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Braze Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $58.67.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

View Our Latest Report on Braze

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Braze by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in Braze by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Braze by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,099,000 after purchasing an additional 228,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.