Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Sells 30,000 Shares

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,312,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $811,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 35,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $1,145,550.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $789,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $829,000.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 10,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $331,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $671,000.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $843,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $833,500.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 21,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $698,040.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 18,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $619,920.00.

Bread Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BFH stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

