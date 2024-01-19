BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Trading Up 2.8%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 34,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 392,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.29 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 6,217.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $9,312,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,938,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,162,000 after acquiring an additional 147,036 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

