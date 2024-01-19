Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lessened its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 530,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 372,578 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 1,567,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,574,000 after purchasing an additional 709,272 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

