Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) PT at $80.00

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.52 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 63,872 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,788,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $12,531,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

