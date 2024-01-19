Brokerages Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Price Target at $196.00

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB opened at $177.50 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

