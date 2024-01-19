Brokerages Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target at $30.27

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.28.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFLT. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CFLT opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
