Brokerages Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Price Target at GBX 2,171

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,171 ($27.62).

IMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($31.81) to GBX 2,400 ($30.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Imperial Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,350 ($29.90) to GBX 2,250 ($28.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,325 ($29.58) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, insider Diane de Saint Victor purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,885 ($23.99) per share, with a total value of £113,100 ($143,911.44). 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,905.50 ($24.25) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 750.40, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,084 ($26.52). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,835.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,786.62.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a GBX 51.82 ($0.66) dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.59. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5,856.57%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

