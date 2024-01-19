Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) PT at $76.40

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.40.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien
Nutrien Price Performance
NTR opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nutrien Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 47.58%.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.
