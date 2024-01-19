Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.35. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.16.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,409,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684,896 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,926,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,009,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,756 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,431,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,927,000 after purchasing an additional 533,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.7203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

