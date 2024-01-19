Brokers Offer Predictions for Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Inhibikase Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inhibikase Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE IKT opened at $1.74 on Friday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63.

Inhibikase Therapeutics ( NYSE:IKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.66% and a negative net margin of 5,886.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 51,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.

