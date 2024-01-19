Brokers Set Expectations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.73) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.35) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IONS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

IONS opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $54.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,292,314.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,292,314.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,769 shares of company stock worth $9,736,203 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

