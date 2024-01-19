Brokers Set Expectations for Lennox International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a research report issued on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $17.77 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.60. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $17.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.65 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share.

LII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.40.

NYSE:LII opened at $441.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.55. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $232.00 and a 1 year high of $451.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total transaction of $808,649.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,975 shares of company stock worth $5,034,472 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

