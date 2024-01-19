Brokers Set Expectations for Vermilion Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VET. Desjardins raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.06.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.12 million.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

