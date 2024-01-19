Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Brown & Brown has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.51. 122,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,671. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 233.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

