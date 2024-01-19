Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,250,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 17,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

BFLY opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Butterfly Network will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

In related news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 35,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $36,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 978,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 35,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $36,324.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 978,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 66,142 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $67,464.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,517,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,936 shares of company stock worth $113,959 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Butterfly Network by 421.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 134.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.