Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,250,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 17,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Butterfly Network Stock Performance
BFLY opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.22.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Butterfly Network will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Butterfly Network by 421.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 134.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.
Butterfly Network Company Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
