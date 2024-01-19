C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Position Boosted by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 414.7% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $84.96. The company had a trading volume of 159,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,092. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average of $88.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

