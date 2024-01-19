C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 171 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $199.76 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.43 and its 200 day moving average is $193.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.