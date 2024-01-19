C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 253 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Aflac were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.7% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 123,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 51,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $83.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average is $77.91. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

