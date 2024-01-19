C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

USMV opened at $78.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

