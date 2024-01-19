C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 198.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 27,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 188.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 128,249 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 77.0% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGLT stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.38. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.