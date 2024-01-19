C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 198.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 27,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 188.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 128,249 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 77.0% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
VGLT stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.38. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $67.25.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Energy sector’s risk-off stance, underperformance so far in 2024
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Growth for these defense stocks as global tensions rise
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Bullfrog AI: advancing technologies in leaps and bounds
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.