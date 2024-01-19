C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPU traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,681. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $153.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.11.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

