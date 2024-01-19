C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $366,000 in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 47,803 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 46,096 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.11 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

