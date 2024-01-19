C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.