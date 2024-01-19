C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New $470,000 Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $45.73 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

