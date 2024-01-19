C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 2,817 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 555,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 404,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 73,990 shares during the period. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV opened at $33.26 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

