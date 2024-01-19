C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 462,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

