C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 1,934 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,383,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,653,000 after buying an additional 849,214 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN stock remained flat at $41.95 during midday trading on Friday. 150,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,728. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

