C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 4,135 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.44. 243,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

