C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Trims Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VHT opened at $254.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.88. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $259.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

