CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP) Insider Richard Hallett Buys 25,000 Shares

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) insider Richard Hallett purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £23,250 ($29,583.92).
CAB Payments Stock Performance
Shares of CAB Payments stock opened at GBX 88.20 ($1.12) on Friday. CAB Payments Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.10 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 337 ($4.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £224.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.59.
About CAB Payments
