Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CAMT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley upgraded Camtek from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Get Camtek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAMT

Camtek Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 7.03. Camtek has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.68.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. Research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,067,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,405,000 after purchasing an additional 782,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 834,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,941,000 after purchasing an additional 68,102 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Camtek by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 514,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the period. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.