Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2024

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNCGet Free Report)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.66. Approximately 162,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 597,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Canada Nickel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$255.01 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canada Nickel news, Director Francisca Helena Quinn purchased 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$34,799.80. In related news, Director Jennifer Edith Morais purchased 60,000 shares of Canada Nickel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$39,564.00. Also, Director Francisca Helena Quinn acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,799.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 143,500 shares of company stock worth $124,364. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.