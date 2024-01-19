Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.66. Approximately 162,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 597,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Canada Nickel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$255.01 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canada Nickel news, Director Francisca Helena Quinn purchased 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$34,799.80. In related news, Director Jennifer Edith Morais purchased 60,000 shares of Canada Nickel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$39,564.00. Also, Director Francisca Helena Quinn acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,799.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 143,500 shares of company stock worth $124,364. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

