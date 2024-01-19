Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 69000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Canada Rare Earth Stock Down 16.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,260.85.
Canada Rare Earth Company Profile
Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing an integrated business within the rare earth industry in Asia. The company offers high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. Its products are used in various industries, such as high-end electronics, lighting solutions, ceramic and glass, catalytic and cracking, magnets, and atomic energy.
